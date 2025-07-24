Woody Johnson is the latest American to purchase a stake in a Premier League team. Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have confirmed that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has purchased a stake in the club.

Johnson has agreed on a £190 million deal ($254m) to buy a 43% stake in the Premier League side from American businessman John Textor.

“I am honoured and privileged to be joining the ownership group of Crystal Palace Football Club,” Johnson said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is an organisation with a proud history, tradition, and deep roots in English football in South London, which I came to admire during my time as U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

“Eagles fans have demonstrated extraordinary loyalty, passion, and unwavering dedication and I am excited to meet and get to know them.”

Johnson, 78, served as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. from 2017 to 2021 and made a failed bid to buy Chelsea after the previous owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, was sanctioned by the U.K. government in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson has previously declared himself to be a Chelsea supporter.

Information from ESPN’s Mark Ogden contributed to this report.