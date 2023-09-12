





Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed the media after New York’s stunning Week 1 win over the Bills.

In his most anticipated update, Saleh indicated that Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury when he went down in the first quarter, and that things looked “not good” in regard to his status, though he’s due for an MRI on Tuesday.

In the meantime, Saleh confirmed that it’ll be Zach Wilson under center for the Jets going forward. The 24-year-old and former No. 2 pick served as the backup to Rodgers on Monday and replaced the 39-year-old after his injury on just the team’s fourth offensive snap.

When asked if Wilson would be slotted back into the starting role, Saleh confirmed as much, saying, “Yeah, he’ll be the guy,” per Mike Garafolo.

Saleh’s comments indicate the team may opt against adding an external replacement for Rodgers, despite there being some viable quarterbacks still potentially available, including the likes of Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, or even a reunion with Joe Flacco.

While Wilson’s relief performance wasn’t overly inspiring, he did manage to help the team pick up a comeback win. He completed 14-of-21 pass attempts for 140 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Wilson now figures to draw the start in Week 2, when the Jets travel to Dallas to face a quality Cowboys defense that’s fresh off a shutout of Daniel Jones and the Giants.







