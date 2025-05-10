Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots to backstop the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

It was Hellebuyck’s fourth career playoff shutout and first since May 21, 2021.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals — the second into an empty net on a clearing from in front of his own goal — and an assist before a sold-out crowd of 15,225 at Canada Life Centre.

Adam Lowry and Gabe Vilardi also scored as Winnipeg tied the best-of-seven series 1-1.

Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots for Dallas.

Lowry had given Winnipeg a 3-0 lead midway through the second. The Jets captain pounced on the rebound of a Dylan DeMelo shot from the point that had bounced off the boards and fired the puck past a surprised Oettinger. Nino Niederreiter also had an assist.

Jets captain Adam Lowry celebrates his second-period goal against the Dallas Stars Friday night. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press)

The Stars outshot Winnipeg 9-6 in the middle frame, with Hellebuyck robbing Jamie Benn, who had a clear-cut shot at net.

Winnipeg took a 2-0 lead into the second period. The Jets had had upped the score to 2-0 when a shot by Ehlers deflected off Esa Lindell’s skate in front of the net past Oettinger for his first goal of the playoffs.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck speaks to reporters after Game 2 shutout Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots in a 4-0 shutout win over the Dallas Stars Friday night at Canada Life Centre, tying their second-round series at one game apiece. It was a big bounce-back for the Jets netminder, who had struggled at times during the first round of the playoffs.

In fact, it was his first playoff goal since May 23, 2021, when he scored twice, including the overtime winner. It was his first playoff goal in 15 games. Haydn Fleury and Mark Scheifele assisted.

The Jets had opened the scoring on the power play just 3:35 into the game. Tyler Seguin was nailed for a double minor for high sticking Josh Morrissey just 17 seconds in. Vilardi pounced on an Ehlers rebound in the crease and slid the puck in the net for his first goal of the playoffs. Morrissey also assisted.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck goes flat-out to deflect a shot from Dallas winger Evgenii Dadonov in the second period, one of 22 shots the Jets goalie turned aside Friday night. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press)

Although Dallas only had seven shots on goal in the first period, Hellebuyck robbed Mason Marchment on a shot from point-blank range with 2:54 left, then Jason Robertson, in the last minute, after he intercepted a pass inside the Winnipeg blueline.

Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey returned from injury after missing the first game of the series with an upper-body injury.

Dallas will host Game 3 of this best-of-seven series Sunday afternoon.

