



The Aaron Rodgers effect is real and it’s hitting some sports bettors right in the wallet. Just ask anyone that wagered on the Jets to win the Super Bowl. In just a four-hour window, the Jets went from the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl to 14th. They entered the season at +1600 (risk $100 to profit $1,600) and are now listed at +3300. The $1,700 drop is a direct result of New York losing Aaron Rodgers for what is expected to be for the entire season due to what initial reports indicate are a torn Achilles.

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

In fact, all of the odds on Jets’ futures dropped precipitously.

Here are their odds before the Rodgers’ injury:

Super Bowl: +1600

AFC Championship: +800

AFC East: +225

To Make Playoffs: -150

To Miss Playoffs: +105

Win Total: 9.5

And here’s their odds post-Rodgers’ injury:

Super Bowl: +3300

AFC Championship: +3000

AFC East: +550

To Make Playoffs: +215

To Miss Playoffs: N/A

Win Total: 8.5

That’s quite the selloff in odds for a team that still managed to win their Week 1 contest despite losing their starting quarterback on the team’s first drive.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.








