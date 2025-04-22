A Tokyo court ordered low-cost carrier Jetstar Japan on Tuesday to pay a total of ¥3.85 million ($27,400) in compensation for failing to provide proper breaks to 35 cabin crew members, in a decision that may set a precedent for how labor laws are applied in the aviation industry.

This is the first time a ruling has been handed down in Japan regarding the rest time of flight attendants, according to the plaintiffs. Jetstar Japan is a joint venture between Japan Airlines, Qantas and Tokyo Century.

The Tokyo District Court ordered the airline to pay ¥110,000 to each plaintiff. Each of the plaintiffs had sought ¥500,000 in damages.