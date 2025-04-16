JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment company backed by Adar Poonawalla and Sachin Tendulkar and led by Rajan Navani, has secured undisclosed funding from global gaming giant Krafton.

The funding round also saw participation from NAFA Private Equity, alongside existing investors such as Pratithi Investments, Serum Institute, and the Jetline Group.

This marks a significant shift for the company, as it moves from partnering with legacy Indian family offices to raising capital from strategic and institutional investors. JetSynthesys specialises in video gaming, esports, and various forms of entertainment using the creator ecosystem.

This investment aligns with JetSynthesys’ ambitious 20x revenue growth plan over the next six years as it prepares to scale across high-potential international markets and deepen its footprint in India. The company also aims to double its profit margins from 15% to 30%.

“This funding round is part of our broader strategy to expand both in India and globally, focusing on the media and entertainment sector’s growth over the next two decades. We’ve raised funds from existing investors, as well as strategic and financial partners. We have worked with partners like Warner, Digital Arts, and Krafton and are open to collaborating with larger players to unlock new growth opportunities,” said Navani, CEO and founder of JetSynthesys, without offering financial details of the deal.

He added that the company is open to working with larger strategics and institutional financial capital pools as it moves into its next phase.Krafton recently acquired a controlling stake in Nautilus Mobile, a Pune-based game development studio owned by Jetsynthesys known for its popular Real Cricket franchise. The Rs 118 crore transaction marked Krafton’s first control deal in India, reinforcing its commitment to investing in high-quality game development and accelerating the growth of India’s gaming ecosystem.

Krafton CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn expressed excitement about deepening their partnership with JetSynthesys and being part of this next phase of their journey. “This investment aligns with our long-term belief in the potential of India as a global innovation hub in gaming and digital entertainment. JetSynthesys has consistently shown a forward-thinking approach to building meaningful digital IPs and platforms that resonate across geographies,” he said.

Navani stated that the company plans to consolidate its leadership in India through targeted acquisitions and organic growth while replicating its successful India playbook in key international regions—especially Japan, the US, the UK, MENA, and Southeast Asia.

“The capital will be used for global expansion, leveraging our existing presence in countries like Japan, the US, and the UK. We will deepen our play in India while tapping into global expertise. We will focus on the sports, gaming, and creator economy ecosystems, with a particular emphasis on using global partners like Krafton to drive growth and unlock value,” he said.

Navani believes India holds significant potential in sectors such as e-sports, video gaming, and media. While the country currently has a relatively small global presence in these areas, the market is expanding rapidly, he added.

He reiterated that the company remains open to pursuing an IPO within the next 18 to 36 months, depending on business needs and market timing

