One message Hillel highlighted from the account concerned a post about Noa Marciano, an Israeli intelligence soldier abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, during its invasion of Israel. Marciano later died in captivity. “This is what is so scary about people like her,” the TMU professor wrote beneath a graduation photo of Marciano, which claimed she was killed in an Israeli airstrike. “They look so normal and innocent, but they hide monstrous killers in their sick, brainwashed minds.”