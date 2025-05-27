The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the Class 10 board results for 2025 today, May 27, at 11:30 AM. With over four lakh students eagerly awaiting their scores, heavy traffic is expected on the official websites. To ease access, students can also use alternate digital platforms including DigiLocker and SMS services.

Where to check JAC 10th Result 2025

While the primary portals remain jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, students facing server delays or connectivity issues can check their results on the following platforms:DigiLocker: Visit digilocker.gov.in, log in or register using your Aadhaar number, and access your marksheet under the Jharkhand Board section.

SMS Service: For those without internet access, type RESULT JAC10 RollCode RollNo and send it to 56263. You’ll receive your scores via text message.

Live Events

These alternate methods are especially useful in rural or low-bandwidth areas and ensure that no student is left behind on result day.

Exam and result overview



The JAC Class 10 exams were conducted between February 11 and March 4, 2025, across 1,256 centres in Jharkhand. The board has emphasized transparency and fairness throughout the evaluation process. Alongside the results, JAC will also release data on pass percentages, top performers, and district-wise performance.

What next?



Students are advised to download their digital marksheets and verify all details. In case of errors or dissatisfaction with scores, the board will soon announce procedures for rechecking and revaluation.

As lakhs of students log in to check their future pathways, these alternative result access platforms could make all the difference in getting timely information.

