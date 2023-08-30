JID has revealed that he has a lot more music cooking than he initially led on — two new albums as well as some tracks with Lil Yachty.

“Finna drop some music,” he said during an Instagram Live on Tuesday (August 29), announcing that he has a new two-pack on the way. “We got a group, me and Yachty, called the Blakkboyz, boom. So we gonna drop that shit.”

He continued: “Then, I think I’ma give ya’ll an album before this Metro shit come out — a little like Forever & A Day project. I’m just makin goddamn announcements right quick, real quick. I don’t even be on this shit no more because I’m too old for it, but we gonna do this Forever & A Day project, comin out fall time — probably 10-12 songs. Damn it, almost done.”

He then wrapped up by saying that “Van Gogh” will finally drop on streaming platforms. Check out the full clip below:

Earlier this year, Metro Boomin added a joint project with JID to his busy release schedule for 2023. The multi-platinum producer revealed plans for a full-length collaboration with the Dreamville lyricist in late March, tweeting out a photo of them in the studio together.

“Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop,” Metro wrote in his caption along with a series of fire and spiral eyes emojis.

JID confirmed the pair are working on a full project together by correcting a tweet that claimed they were merely teasing a new song. While the duo have yet to release any music together, they appear to have already hit it off in the studio.

“I love working with u brudda, it’s an honor,” JID replied to Metro’s tweet, to which he responded: “Honor is mine family [handshake emoji].”

The as-yet-untitled album is just one of several high-profile releases Metro Boomin has in store this year. The Boominati boss is also prepping a joint project with fellow Atlanta native Future, with whom he’s developed a formidable partnership over the last decade — think “Mask Off,” “Jumpman,” “Where Ya At.”