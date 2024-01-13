JID has developed a great relationship with Yasiin Bey over the years, and opened up about their friendship in a recent interview.

The Dreamville rapper appeared on Angela Yee’s Way Up radio show on Thursday (January 11), and at one point discussed his viral song “Surround Sound.”

The 21 Savage and Baby Tate-featured track includes a sample of Aretha Franklin “One Step Ahead” – which in turn is a nod to the rapper formerly known as Mos Def, as his 1999 song “Ms. Fat Booty” used the same sample.

“Mos Def, that’s the OG,” JID told Yee. “Well, Yasiin – we talk all the time. It’s just beautiful to even have a relationship and then be able to honor his music and then honor Aretha. That’s hard.”

You can check out the full interview below. The Yasiin Bey convo happens at the 2:47 mark.

Yasiin Bey appeared on JID’s album 2017 The Forever Story, but the legendary MC had been a fan of the Atlanta native for some time.

“I’m not listening to all these n-ggas. Why? I could just listen to already-made n-ggas.” Yasiin said in an interview with Hot 97 that same year. “This shit just get better with time. And if some new n-ggas come through – just like my man JID from Dreamville – fire. Gimme that.”

As for JID’s aforementioned “One Step Ahead”-inspired song, it actually went viral nearly two years after it came out – thanks to TikTok. Following its release in January 2022, the track hit No. 1 on the TikTok Top 50 in December 2023 because of the platform’s “Booty Ceiling Challenge.”

The Dreamville MC acknowledged the organic happening in a Twitter/X post shortly afterward, writing, “Bruh this challenge/song so fye from the wholesome shit to the risqué freaky shit, the point of music is to make people come together and feel something .. Job well done af , keep goin.”

related news Busta Rhymes Names J. Cole, Drake & JID Among Dream Collaborators: ‘I’m A Huge Fan’ November 29, 2023

A few days later, he added: “da tik tok booty ceiling challenge >”

Up next, JID announced last year that his upcoming solo album will be titled The Forever & A Day.

He said at the time that the project, which will include 10 to 12 songs, would be coming out in the fall, but an official release date has yet to be announced.

In addition to the new album, JID is reportedly working on a collaborative album with Metro Boomin, which is set to arrive sometime this year.