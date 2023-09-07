



Recently, the James B. Beam Distilling Co.—the parent name behind giant whiskey brands like Jim Beam, Basil Hayden, and Knob Creek—announced its most exciting news of the summer: Beam is releasing a trio of whiskeys as part of its Hardin’s Creek Kentucky Series, which highlights the effects of maturation at different Beam warehouses. Following the June launch of its first bottle in the series, Creek Clermont, Beam is now releasing its spectacular second one: Hardin’s Creek Frankfort.

Featuring the same mash bill as the Clermont expression, Hardin’s Creek Frankfort release is a 17-year-old bourbon aged at Beam’s Frankfort campus. As with the other two bottles in the series, environmental and natural conditions play a big part in cultivating a supremely unique bourbon tied to its specific locale.

“The Kentucky Series is a testament to the influence of location and how nature plays such a vital role in liquid maturation,” says Freddie Noe, eighth generation master distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery. “While these three bourbons were made with the same mash bill and aged in Kentucky, the microclimates and environments at each location are distinctly different, which greatly impacts the taste of each product. As my granddaddy Booker Noe said, ‘Set it and let nature take over.’ “

Hardin’s Creek Frankfort Tasting Notes

According to the brand, the creek bed at the Frankfort campus covers the rack houses in a blanket of humidity, resulting in slower aging. The unique terroir also lends the bourbon a flavor distinct from the other two expressions in the series, making for a delicate oak-infused pour with notes of sweet caramel and floral tobacco.

A deep polished amber in color, the whiskey offers aromas of oak alongside bold hints of campfire and cigar box. The palate features concentrated sweet caramel and raisin with floral tobacco, followed by a sweet oak and wood finish. The brand recommends enjoying the whiskey neat or served over a large ice cube in a lowball glass.

Bottled at 55 percent alcohol by volume, the Frankfort expression will be available on a limited basis. Bottles aren’t expected to last long once they hit shelves—and prices are expected to jump accordingly. The third expression in this year’s Hardin’s Creek series is set to be released in September.

[$200; totalwine.com]