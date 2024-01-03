





It’s a common sight to see NFL coaches fire up their players after a big game with stirring speeches. Less common is the sight of a coach smearing blood across his face and getting called “War Daddy.”

After the Baltimore Ravens thumped the Miami Dolphins in a statement 56—19 win in Week 17, coach John Harbaugh pulled out some freaky dance moves… and then he got a little too freaky.

In a post-game speech in the Ravens’ locker room, it appeared as though Harbaugh got caught up in a fierce and intense moment.

“I’m proud of you,” Harbaugh told his players in a huddle before looking down and noticing that his hand was bleeding. Harbaugh continued, “I’m bleeding, I’m so proud of you.” Then, in one smooth motion, he smeared the blood on his forehead.

“Put it on the forehead, right there. That’s what it’s all about. Yeah!”

John Harbaugh smearing the blood across his forehead from a mid-celebration cut as his players call him "wardaddy" will become the stuff of legend. via @Ravens https://t.co/Jt22kehCuQ pic.twitter.com/TsL2Ucp9ix — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) January 1, 2024

Mics caught one Ravens player yelling, “War Daddy!” followed by chuckles and murmured assents from the crowd.

If anything, Harbaugh’s act of smearing blood perfectly encapsulates the vibe of this year’s Ravens squad: tough, gritty, and playing a physical brand of football.

On the offensive side, quarterback Lamar Jackson is on track to win his second career MVP award, racking up 3,648 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns along with 821 rushing yards and five rushing scores this season. In their last three matches against playoff contenders, the Ravens beat the Jaguars, 49ers, and Dolphins each by 14 points or more.

The Ravens, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in their regular season finale on Sunday.







