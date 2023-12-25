It all leads to the beautiful conclusion that the real Christmassy feeling is being able to give somebody a gift. Like so many other insights on Ghosts – to do with love and grief and family, it’s a little bit of truth that the creators have learned themselves, loaned to their characters.

Howick finds Christmas gifts a little bit overwhelming now, he says. “I obviously love getting presents of course and I’m very grateful, but I much prefer to give them. It’s definitely a mark of maturity.” He agrees that the show’s ending – in which Button House is renovated into a fancy hotel – is a gift of sorts from the creators to their pastime-starved characters.

“If you know the series, if you know the show well, then, you can completely understand that a hotel is something that [the ghosts] feared the most at the beginning, but really it offers them all the greatest distraction, the greatest entertainment. You’ve got gossip for Lady B, you’ve got honeymooners for Julian, you’ve got tennis, golf, sports, you’ve got everything. And knowing the ghosts and how they’ve adjusted to modern life thanks to Mike and Alison, they probably feel equipped to deal with anything now.”

That’s why the coda at the end with the Plague pit ghosts enjoying a steam bath in Button House’s new basement spa was included, to show that “this hotel has actually been a really good thing for them.” The steam room was the last scene filmed on the show, on an emotionally charged set. Everyone had turned up for the wrap, so behind the camera there were cast members, producers, BBC execs… For the 20 seconds that ended up on screen, they filmed 15 minutes of footage as the gang improvised lines in character. “We didn’t really want it to end, but they had to cut it at some point.”

The same is true for Ghosts as a whole. As much as the creators and fans have loved it, the end was always going to come, says Howick “That is inevitable. In in a way, the show is a sort of metaphor for that: everything has its exit. All things must pass, and we just have to make sure that it’s tailored correctly, and the legacy we leave is, in our minds, as perfect as it can be.”

And so we leave Button House and the horror-comedy gang that unexpectedly became a family behind, but it goes on without us – for years and years, as the finale flash-forward shows. That scene is there “to encourage the understanding that their lives have gone on together,” confirms Howick. As will the careers of the Ghosts, Yonderland and Horrible Histories gang, he’s confident. The six of them are pursuing their own projects for the time being, but keep meeting up to chew the fat and throw around future ideas. Whatever it is they do next as a gang, Ghosts has taught them that it should exist in a hyper-reality, says Howick.