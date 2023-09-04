Jim Jones has made it a priority to be present in Mel Murda’s daughter’s life by recently appearing at her baby shower to celebrate her bundle of joy.

On Sunday (September 3), Capo took to Instagram and posted a video of him at the Pink-themed baby shower, which was decked out with balloons, backdrops, and gold accents.

“Celebration,” Jim Jones said. “Melly is a grandfather. Love you Nana. Baby shower vibes, ya heard.”

“I took a oath and this was part of it hold your brothers up when they down,” he said in the caption. “melly is gone come home a rich granddad. Love u nana very proud of u and congrats adding another generation to th[e] Jones’s. I’m bout to b a GrandGodDaddy lol.”

Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones was reportedly sentenced to 135 months (or 11.25 years) in federal prison back in October of 2019.

According to Complex at the time, Judge Paul Engelmayer handed down the decision during a hearing at Manhattan’s Thurgood Marshall Courthouse. Upon completion of his sentence, Mel will also have five years of probation and have to pay $10,000 in forfeiture.

The government said Mel had reached “Godfather” status among the “street lineup” of Nine Trey. He was also part of Jim Jones’ Byrdgang rap collective and is featured on several Dipset tracks.

During Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack’s trial, The Diplomats MC was identified as “Individual-1” during an wiretapped phone call with Mel. During the conversation, Mel said 6ix9ine had to be “super-violated” for disavowing the gang when speaking with The Breakfast Club previously.

In April of 2019, Mel pleaded guilty to racketeering and narcotics offenses for being a part of Nine Trey and transporting heroin and fentanyl. In November of 2018, Mel sold heroin to an undercover New York Police Department officer and he was arrested shortly after.

Mel reportedly wrote a letter to Judge Engelmayer asking for a “second chance” prior to his sentencing hearing at the time. He also revealed he became a member of the United Blood Nation — the parent organization of Nine Trey — at 15 years old because of the older men in his neighborhood who were “thugs off the corner … involved in illegal activities like drugs and violence.”

The first defendant in the 6ix9ine federal racketeering case, Jesnel “Ish” Butler, was sentenced to 60 months in July of 2019. 6ix9ine was released from prison in April of 2020 due to his cooperation with the federal government.