New York, NY –

Jim Jones has added more jewelry to his exclusive collection after copping an icy diamond wallet chain.

Capo paid his jeweler, Mazza, a visit in New York City, or as he calls it a trip to the water park, where Jimmy picked up his latest water slide in the form of a diamond wallet chain featuring dancing skull pendants and dubbed himself the “chain gang champ.”

“Came to the water park, check my man out,” Jim Jones said in the clip posted to Instagram earlier this week. “Bing, bing, bing. You know I’m the chain gang champion. I see you youngsters out there getting with the wave. I ain’t made let that thing fly. Now you could get that drip ya heard? Come to Mazza.

“Don’t tell me I ain’t put you on. This thing looking like oh-ou. Skull and bone lifestyle stop playing. Ay Dave, don’t be made at me. This shit is fire. Mr. Boombastic holler at us. Water park shit. That’s a water slide right there, holler at me. Bing, bing, bing.”

Find the icy chain below.

Tierra Whack, Dave East, Freeway and more saluted the purchase in the comment section as plenty of fans chimed in regarding Capo’s new ice.

“Stacks would’ve loved that shit,” one fan wrote while showing love to the late Stack Bundles.

related news Maino & Jim Jones Show Off Their Diamond Door Knocker Pendants July 19, 2022

Another added: “It’s the water park for me #bingbingbing mannn, if our ppl ain’t creative with the verbiage!”

Jim Jones has long had a fascination with chains and they’ve been part of his day-to-day attire for years now. Jimmy even gave his Capo stamp of approval to Busta Rhymes’ heavy-duty chain earlier this year when they crossed paths at Usher’s Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas.

Jimmy couldn’t believe the size of the massive chain dangling around Bus-a-Bus’ neck filled with plenty of diamonds. “That [chain] is fucking retarded,” the Dipset rapper joked. “That shit look bigger in the daytime ya heard? That shit look like it’s growing.”