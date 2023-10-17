Jim Jones has joined the chorus of Hip Hop figures who are calling cap on Jada Pinkett Smith’s drug-dealing past.

The Dipset rapper recently took to Instagram to share his perspective on the Hollywood actress admitting that she sold crack as a teenager.

“My whole thing is, if you sold crack in the ’90s, nine times out of 10, it’s still some crackheads in the neighborhood that can vouch that,” Jones said.

“You was sellin’ that butta. I don’t know where Jada grew up at, but we need to go check and see. They got some fiends that can verify or validify that she had that butta on the block for sale.”

While Jim Jones may need more convincing, Jada Pinkett’s admission of her selling drugs arrive as she’s currently on a nationwide book tour to promote her new memoir, Worthy.

During a revealing interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, she told the outlet that because of her turbulent upbringing in Baltimore between living with her maternal grandmother and mother, she had to provide for herself by any means necessary.

“I knew that anything that I needed was something I needed to provide for,” Jada said. “I decided to sell drugs. Growing up, the drug dealers were the ones that had affluence. That’s what we readily saw as success.

“And so for me, considering my circumstances at the time, my mother was not doing well. She was a high-functioning heroin addict. We didn’t have the things that we should have. The home we lived in was not taken care of.”

related news Fabolous Cracks 2Pac Joke After Fat Joe Gifts Jada Pinkett Smith Terror Squad Kicks October 16, 2023

She added: “Drugs were going to touch you, period. You could use them, you could sell them, but there was no being in an environment like that and drugs not touch you. And I’m not saying that it’s right, of course, now being in a whole different mindset. But when you’re living in a war zone and you just thinking about survival, I wasn’t trying to use drugs.

“I surely wasn’t going to be a drug dealer’s girlfriend. But I wanted money so that I could be independent. I wanted to take care of myself.”

50 Cent also was left baffled by the recent revelations surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith’s troublesome past.

Fif took to Instagram this past weekend and reposted a screenshot of an article with the headline: “Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she sold a lot of crack as a teenager.”

Clearly disturbed by the latest detail about Jada’s life, the G-Unit mogul expressed his frustration in his caption and even made a sarcastic plea for her husband, Will Smith, to be let go from his partnership with her.

“Alright enough is an enough FREE WILL SMITH! [looking eyes emoji],” he said. “WTF is going to on.”