Jim Jones wants to see all of the rappers from his generation get back in the studio — and he’s not ducking any smoke.

Capo took to Instagram earlier this week with a PSA calling out his peers and challenging them to a studio cook-up session to see who can outrap who.

The Dipset MC is putting his money where his mouth is as he’s willing to pledge $100,000 to the cause for anyone to enter the ring with him.

“With the exception of my #LobbyBoyz @fitlitclub this is for everyone of you old n-ghas lol I want smoke bad,” he wrote in the caption of his post. “Let’s start wit 100k at any studio do it live for th people to judge lol Let’s see who excepts this challenge from my era my first album was 2004.”

Capo added in the video itself: “Tell them old n-ggas get in the studio. They trying to do everything but rap. I know nostalgia sells but that shit old, ya heard? Come out and play. I could come to any studio I’m at.

“I’ll cook any one of you n-ggas up from my era. And I got the bag to match it. This is a public service announcement 2024. I’m giving out all smoke to you n-ggas from my era.”

Jim Jones’ comments section was set ablaze following his PSA as fans — and even some of his peers — offered up rhymers they don’t think Jimmy could hang with.

“I got 20k on fab,” comedian Lil Duval wrote.

“Mase will cook u,” another fan declared.

Names like 50 Cent, Jadakiss and Nas were also floated, while some fans reminded Jim of the famous Verzuz battle that Dipset lost to The LOX.

“Sorry capo but pusha t will cook u,” someone else jabbed.

Despite the doubters, Jim Jones has stayed busy in the studio and released music at a vociferous rate well into his 40s, with his most recent project Jim Jones Presents Byrdgang 2.0 dropping in October.

related news Jim Jones Takes Dee-1 To Church Following Viral Criticism: ‘You Don’t Know My Story!’ November 10, 2023

Earlier this month, the Harlem native even had some smoke for Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, taking issue with the Golden State Warriors stars’ Splash Brothers nickname.

“The original Splash Bros,” Capo declared in a video while stood next to Juelz Santana. “I don’t know what Steph and Klay was talking about but we been splashing before they been balling.

He continued: “We got the receipts to show it. Right now we trying to figure out who decides war. Stop playing with us. This ain’t fashion, this is splashing. Pardon the drip.”