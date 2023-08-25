New York, NY –

Jim Jones has reunited with frequent collaborator Hitmaka for the Lumidee-sampling “If You Want Me To Stay.”

The track and coinciding visual also arrived on Friday (August 25). Capo sits in the director’s chair alongside Will C and Tana to helm the flick, which finds him at home in the concrete jungle taking a short subway ride to Brooklyn.

Jones invites various breakdancers to the video set as they parade through New York City’s boroughs while Jeremiah croons to the catchy chorus from Lumidee’s 2003 smash “Never Leave You.”

The Dipset rapper grabs the mic and dares his girl to leave him because she won’t know how good she had it when he’s gone.

“If you want me to stay/You gotta show the reasons/Sometimes your attitude can be so misleading/Private jets change the weather in them snowy seasons/Shit, I could bless a bitch like a hoe was sneezing,” he raps.

Watch the video below:

It’s far from the first time Jim Jones and Hitmaka have joined forces as they teamed up for theBack In My Prime joint project back in March, which featured Jeremih on the project standout “FU Better.”

In other Jimmy news, he recently joined Drink Champs and revealed it would take one member stepping up into a leadership role for a Dipset album to take form.

“I ain’t gonna lie…if it was a perfect world and I could have things my way,” Jim said. “For me this is just how I see it.

“Partnering up with the right person whether it be a label or person who has an invested interest to see us win. And once we have a sound blueprint of that, and not to say it’s about the money, but money makes this shit move when it comes to doing music.”

He continued: “There’s a certain aesthetic that we wanna see and a type of sound the people wanna hear, and we ain’t trying to cheat the people with things like that and I think a lot of that has been going on in the past years of us doing this Diplomat installments because we’re so used to this whole independent layout.

“But I think that we put so much work in things like that that I think the people deserve a real Diplomat.”