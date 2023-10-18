Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) vowed to hold as many votes as it takes to be elected Speaker. So far, he stopped trying for the day after losing one vote.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News tweeted:

BREAKING: No more votes tonight. JORDAN will try on the floor AGAIN tomorrow — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 17, 2023

The vote that Jordan was not close. Jim Jordan had more people from his own party vote against him than Kevin McCarthy in any of his 15 rounds of voting in January. Jordan also finished with fewer votes than any of McCarthy’s efforts in January.

Jordan’s backers left the floor and said the vote went worse than they thought it would.

Jim Jordan will spend the night trying to woo no votes into his column, but Jordan is not as popular as Kevin McCarthy. He can’t afford to make the deals that got McCarthy kicked out of his job. Jordan hopes to wear his colleagues down until enough of them will give in and vote for him.

That seems like a longshot, and given how the first vote went, it is unlikely that Jim Jordan ever becomes the Speaker of the House.