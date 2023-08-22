He is THE VOICE of boxing to a generation of fight fans, so it’s kind of a big deal….Jim Lampley will serve as co-host for Canelo vs. Charlo live viewer chat on PPV.com Saturday, September 30.

The Hall of Fame fixture at HBO will provide on-site analysis in Las Vegas during fight week for PPV.COM’s website and social media platforms.

Jim Lampley Is THE VOICE of Boxing To Many

“Jim Lampley is the most significant voice in boxing. We want to partner with the best people in the sport, and he’s universally respected and loved,” said Dale Hopkins, President & CEO of iNDEMAND and PPV.COM in a release.

“What makes this even more special is that our viewers will be able to directly interact with Jim throughout the entire PPV event via our live chat.

“We’ll be streaming the official broadcast, of course, with our high-quality stream, and on top of that fans can type their questions and comments to Jim in real time, and he’ll be able to respond immediately. And you never need a subscription to watch anything on PPV.COM.”

Lampley added, “For me, this is a fun opportunity to see my many friends and colleagues in the boxing world, while adding my two cents’ worth to all the action throughout fight week and on fight night itself.

“What makes it different is that I’ll get to interact directly with fans via an engaging and respectful forum. I’m impressed by what PPV.COM has been able to do in a relatively short period of time since launching less than two years ago.”

Lampley won the Boxing Writers Association of America’s (BWAA) Sam Taub Award for Excellece in Broadcasting Journalism, and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in the 2015 class.

The Hendersonville, NC native headed up “HBO World Championship Boxing” for 30 years.

He is now an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Lampley To Work With Lance Pugmire

Lampley will be co-hosting PPV.COM’s Canelo vs. Charlo live with Lance Pugmire, the recipient of the BWAA’s 2022 Nat Fleischer Award for Excellence in Boxing Journalism.

Pugmire is a veteran of the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, and USA Today.

Hopkins added, “Having Lance and Jim together on our chat is truly a boxing aficionado’s dream team. The combined amount of expertise and perspective they share is unsurpassed, and we’re frankly honored to be able to make this experience available to our customers on PPV.COM.”