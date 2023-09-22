



CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz joined Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings on Friday to discuss a variety of football topics, including Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons.

Nantz was on the call for the Cowboys’ 30–10 win over the Jets in Week 2, in which Parsons put on another stellar early-season performance.

“They have Micah Parsons, who as we saw on Sunday, he could make a play this year not only as the Defensive Player of the Year, but maybe the Most Valuable Player,” Nantz said. “That’s what he wants. It sounds sacrilegious to say it, but he’s a Lawrence Taylor type of player. He’s not there yet, but he has the potential to be that.”

Between multiple injuries and nine currently undefeated teams, the @NFLonCBS season is already full of surprises and upsets.@CBSSports’ Jim Nantz shares who he is most excited to watch this season — and why he is rooting for Colorado coach Deion Sanders. pic.twitter.com/W6MfhIKjqG — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 22, 2023

It’s certainly high praise from Nantz, but through two games, Parsons has been making a strong case for the best player in the NFL.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is drawing lofty comparisons from NFL observers. Mike Babcock/USA TODAY Sports

Through two games, Parsons has seven total tackles, six of which are solo, three sacks, and a forced fumble and recovery. He has also defended one pass and has spearheaded an elite Cowboys defense through the first two games of the season.

Dallas will look to move to 3-0 this Sunday as the Cowboys take on the Cardinals in Phoenix.








