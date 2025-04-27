



Activating Jimmy Butler — one of the best players in the NBA who’s likely to be bound for the Hall of Fame — in the postseason poses a serious threat to opponents.

Traded to the Golden State Warriors from the Miami Heat midway through the 2024–25 season, Butler has helped to revitalize a team that was on the verge of missing the playoffs. With him and Draymond Green, the Warriors’ defense has stymied opponents, and Butler’s playing time has helped to relieve pressure from Stephen Curry in carrying the team.

Butler’s nicknames include “Jimmy Buckets” for his tremendous scoring ability and “Playoff Jimmy” for his focus on leading teams in the playoffs and defeating opponents. Butler looks to replicate that intensity with the Warriors in the 2025 playoffs and potentially secure the team’s seventh championship and his first.

Here’s how much Jimmy Butler is worth in 2025 and how he makes his money.

Jimmy Butler is one of the best players in the NBA, and his salary reflects his high level of play. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

What is Jimmy Butler’s net worth?

Butler’s earnings primarily come from his career as a professional basketball player in the NBA. He likely has a net worth exceeding $60 million.

In late 2024, Forbes put Butler’s net worth at $58.8 million, with endorsements accounting for $10 million of that amount. His salary is likely to have given his bottom line a boost since then.

What is Jimmy Butler’s salary as an NBA player?

Butler, who was traded from the Miami Heat to the Warriors in early February 2025, will earn $48.9 million for the 2024–25 season, according to Spotrac, which tracks NBA players’ salaries. His two-year extension will put his 2025–26 salary at $54.1 million, and $56.8 million in 2026–27.

Butler’s career earnings, inclusive of the 2024–25 season, have totaled $312 million.

What brands does Jimmy Butler endorse?

Major sponsors, according to Forbes, include Google, Hulu, Nestle, State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance, and Li Ning, a Chinese sportswear brand. He also is a brand ambassador for TAG Heuer.

Who is Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler III was born in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 14, 1989. He was raised by a single mother but was abandoned in his early teens. At Tomball High School, where Butler played basketball and football, he was taken in by the family of a teammate who helped provide him with a stable life and allowed him to focus on improving his grades.

Despite playing well in high school, Butler wasn’t recruited by any college team and settled for a junior college. At Tyler (Texas) Junior College, his skills and ability to help lead his team to a national ranking caught the attention of Marquette University, which offered him an athletic scholarship.

After three years at Marquette as a standout player with 1,277 points and 579 rebounds, Butler was selected by the Chicago Bulls as the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft.

After the Bulls, he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia Sixers, Miami Heat, and Golden State Warriors. He led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and to the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

Butler is likely to be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, and his basketball accolades include winning the gold medal for the U.S. at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games and being a six-time NBA All-Star.

How does Jimmy Butler spend his money?

Butler owns a mansion outside San Diego that was featured in Architectural Digest. The Spanish Revival residence — which is his primary home and was purchased in early 2020 — features a sand volleyball court and a sizable wine cellar that can hold 20,000 bottles. His wine collection features premium brands from France, Italy, and the U.S.

Butler is also an entrepreneur. He founded BigFace, a coffee company with its flagship store in Miami, during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also a lifestyle brand that sells clothing and coffee drinking accessories such as mugs, tumblers, grinders, and drippers.

His mansion features a BigFace store, and a cup of coffee sells for $60. Butler said that he plans to focus on running his coffee business after he retires from the NBA.

