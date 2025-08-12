Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he has obtained his Italian citizenship amid his feud with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The late-night talk show host, 57, shared the news on The Sarah Silverman Podcast and said he is considering leaving the United States as they discussed the country in Trump’s second term.

“A lot of people I know are thinking about where are they going to get citizenship,” Silverman said.

“I did get Italian citizenship. I do have that,” Kimmel said. “What’s going on is … as bad as you thought it was gonna be, it’s so much worse. It’s just unbelievable. I feel like it’s probably even worse than [Trump] would like it to be.”

Kimmel said that he thinks there’s a lot of people who are criticizing Trump now after previously supporting him in past elections.

“There are a lot of people … now you see these clips of Joe Rogan saying, ‘Why’s he doing this? He shouldn’t be deporting people.’ People go, ‘F–k you, you supported him.’ I don’t buy into that. I don’t believe ‘F–k you, you supported him,’” Kimmel said. “I think the door needs to stay open. If you want to change your mind, that’s so hard to do.”

He continued, “If you want to admit you were wrong, that’s so hard and so rare to do. You are welcome.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was making reference to podcaster Rogan who spoke out against Trump’s deportation policies in April, saying, “You’ve got to get scared that people who are not criminals are getting, like, lassoed up and deported and sent to El Salvador prisons.”

Kimmel’s comments came one week after Trump doubled down on his claims that Kimmel is “next” to lose his show following the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During a press conference at the White House last Wednesday, Real America’s Voice reporter Brian Glenn asked Trump about reports that radio host Howard Stern may part ways with Sirius XM after his contract expires in the fall.

Glenn went on to ask if the “hate Trump” comedy was losing popularity with American audiences.

In his response, Trump used the example of the recent cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and added that he believes Kimmel and Fallon are next.

“Well, it hasn’t worked,” Trump replied. “And it hasn’t worked, really, for a long time, and I would say pretty much from the beginning. Colbert has no talent. I mean, I could take anybody here. I could go outside in the beautiful streets and pick a couple of people that do just as well or better. They’d get higher ratings than he did. He’s got no talent.”

“Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They’re next. They’re going to be going. I hear they’re going to be going. I don’t know, but I would imagine because they’d get — you know, Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon.”

Trump made a similar statement on Truth Social after Colbert’s show was cancelled last month.

He criticized Kimmel and claimed he has “absolutely NO TALENT” while warning that his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is next on the chopping block.

“The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes, and shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on July 22.

“These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”

Kimmel responded by sharing a screenshot of Trump’s post on Instagram with the caption: “I’m hearing you’re next. Or maybe it’s just another wonderful secret” — a reference to a Wall Street Journal report, published July 17, that claimed Trump had written the phrase to Jeffrey Epstein in a letter for his 50th birthday in 2003.

