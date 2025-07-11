The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, on Thursday conducted search operations at three suspected locations in Jammu, Doda and Handwara in connection with the alleged financing network using cryptocurrency to fund cross-border militancy and radicalisation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The coordinated raids were conducted as part of the ongoing investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code, including charges of waging war against the state and criminal conspiracy.

As per officials, the operations aimed to gather evidence to expose a conspiracy involving cryptocurrency-based funding from across the border, allegedly intended to destabilise peace in J&K and incite youth against the Indian state. “Electronic devices and other incriminating material were seized during the searches, which are now expected to aid in identifying the wider network of co-conspirators and radical elements involved in the financing and promotion of terrorism,” read the statement.