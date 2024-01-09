The much-awaited K-drama Captivating The King, or Sejak, The Enchanted, released a new trailer that showed the bitter journey of two friends turning into rivals. The series will premiere on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 9:20 p.m. KST on tvN. The drama will also be available to stream on Netflix. It follows the story of King Lee In (Jo Jung-Suk) and balduk player Kang Hee-Soo (Shin Se-Kyung) and their tumultuous love story.

The newly released trailer of Captivating The King showcases a brief gist of King Lee In and Kang Hee-Soo’s story. The trailer documents their journey from being friends to bitter rivals due to unfortunate circumstances. It also focuses on royal power struggles within the kingdom, class differences, and Hee-Soo’s desire to seek revenge. Viewers will have to wait and see how their journey unfolds.

Captivating The King trailer teases Jo Jung-Suk, Shin Se-Kyung’s rivalry

The newly released trailer begins by showcasing King Lee In’s journey as Grand Prince Jinhan. The latter is described as a “man among men” and someone who plays balduk as well as she does. The trailer proceeds to show the Grand Prince’s talent in archery and balduk, which he plays with Kang Hee-Soo. As the duo spend time together, their bond blossoms into a friendship, irrespective of their class differences.

The Grand Prince and Hee-Soo spend some quality time together. He also fondly calls her “Mong-Woo,” his friend regardless of the status. Ultimately, the balduk player falls in love with Grand Prince Jinhan. Meanwhile, the latter also grows fond of Hee-Soo. However, a cruel twist of fate turns their friendship and bond upside down.

The Grand Prince suddenly ends up being King Lee In and is embroiled in power struggles and betrayal of trust. This changes his demeanor, and he isn’t the same prince he was before. The king then goes on a killing spree, ending his friendship with Hee-Soo and calling it “irrelevant.”

On the other hand, fate lands Hee-Soo as a spy who is eager to seek revenge on the king. At the end of the trailer, a sword fight ensues between the two, with Hee-Soo saying, “I will see to it that he feels the same humiliation himself.” The trailer ends on a promising note, enchanting viewers into an engaging journey.

Captivating The King is all set to release on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 9:20 p.m. KST on tvN. As per tvN’s recent social media post, the first two episodes will be released simultaneously. From then on, the remaining episodes will release every Saturday and Sunday. After the episode airs on tvN, the drama will also be available to stream on Netflix.

For now, the exact number of episodes is uncertain. According to IMDb, the drama will run for a total of 16 episodes. Aside from Jo Jung-Suk and Shin Se-Kyung, other cast members include Park Ye-Young, Son Hyun-Joo, Lee Shin-Young, Jo Sung-Ha, Lee Gyu-Hoe, Choi Dae-Hoon, Kang Hong-Suk, Yang Kyung-Won, and more.