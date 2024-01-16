JOAN Collins has graced the stage of the Emmy Awards with her youthful beauty.

Joan, 90, stood next to Taraji P. Henson, 53, as they announced the winner of the Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Fans and onlookers were shocked at Joan’s appearance because it looked like she hadn’t aged in years.

During her speech, she talked about her time on the soap opera Dynasty – especially the drama and the fashion on the show.

Taraji went on to gush over Joan’s soap opera outfits and how they inspired her character Cookie’s fashion on the show Empire.

While on stage, Joan sparkled in a fabulous silver outfit that covered her in jewels from head to toe.

Her flowing dress was decked out in rhinestones, and her hands were covered in glamorous silver gloves.

Joan accessorized with glimmering dangling chandelier earrings, and her hair was full of volume.

However, it was the actress’s face and beauty that caught the attention of viewers.

Many noted that her skin looked very youthful, and it appeared that she hadn’t aged in years.

ALL HAIL JOAN

Emmy viewers on X, formerly known as Twitter, obsessed over Joan’s flawless appearance.

One jokingly said: “Joan Collins the best pact with the devil.”

“Carol Burnett is 90, Marla Gibbs is 92 l, and Joan Collins is 90! Good for all of them for still looking awesome,” said another.

A third commented: “Joan Collins is 90 and eating up most of the girls there.”

“Dame Joan Collins is 90 years old and still poppin’!” added a fan.

A fifth asked: “What kind of preservatives does Joan Collins sleep in?”

THE FORTUNE

With her glamorous looks and long career in show business, Joan is the epitome of a Hollywood star.

She is best known for starring in the 1980s hit show Dynasty, but she has done much more than that throughout her career.

Joan is a much-loved actress, author, and TV star.

She made her feature film debut as a beauty contest entrant in Lady Godiva Rides Again in 1951 followed by The Woman’s Angle in 1952 in a minor role as a Greek maid.

Her big break came when the Rank Organisation signed her for a major role in I Believe in You in 1952.

During the 1970s, she starred in several films including The Quest For Love, Fear In The Night, and Empire of the Ants.

Finally, in 1981, Joan joined the show Dynasty for its second season playing Alexis Colby, the ex-wife of oil tycoon Blake Carrington.

During her long career, Joan has built up an impressive net worth, and as of 2023, she has a fortune of around $22million.

But speaking to the Radio Times, the outspoken Joan said: “I’m not exactly rich, no.

“Rich, as Robert Wagner said to me, is having f*** you money.”

