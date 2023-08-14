It was also condemned by Emily Bradbury, executive director of the Kansas Press Association, who said it was unprecedented.

“An attack on a newspaper office through an illegal search is not just an infringement on the rights of journalists but an assault on the very foundation of democracy and the public’s right to know,” Ms Bradbury said. “This cannot be allowed to stand.”

According to the paper’s website, Mrs Meyer “tearfully watched during the raid as police not only carter away her computer…but also dug through her son Eric’s personal bank and investment statements.”

Mr Meyer added: “Basically, all the law enforcement officers on duty in Marion County, Kansas, descended on our offices today and seized our server and computers and personal cellphones of staff members all because of a story we didn’t publish.”

The raid was triggered by a dispute with a local businesswoman over a story which was not even published.

Local police chief Gideon Cody said: “As much as I would like to give everyone details on a criminal investigation, I cannot.

“I believe when the rest of the story is available to the public, the judicial system that is being questioned will be vindicated.”

He added: “The Marion Kansas Police Department believes it is the fundamental duty of the police is to ensure the safety, security and well-being of all members of the public.

“This commitment must remain steadfast and unbiased, unaffected by political or media influences, in order to uphold the principles of justice, equal protection and the rule of law for everyone in the community.”