IPSWICH legend Tommy Miller believes his old club have what it takes to hold off the challenge of Southampton and Leeds.

Conor Chaplin’s 75th-minute header completed a vital comeback win for the Tractor Boys against Sunderland to remain second and three points clear of Southampton and seven of Leeds.

And Ipswich legend Miller, who also played in the Premier League for the Black Cats, is convinced Kieran McKenna’s men can last the distance.

Southampton’s 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday made it 19 league games unbeaten and briefly overtook Ipswich when Sunderland moved into a 1-0 lead through Jack Clarke’s first-half opener before Kayden Jackson levelled terms and Chaplin’s clincher

Former midfielder Miller, 45, told SunSport: “It was a fair result. Ipswich were good value for it.

“There were a couple of moments that could have gone against them. Sunderland missed a good chance at 1-1 where the lad Adil Aouchiche has put it past the post when one-on-one with the keeper but overall it was a deserved 2-1 scoreline.

“There are a few teams behind Ipswich, trying to hunt them down. Leeds, Southampton, West Brom won, Coventry won so it was important to get across the line because they’ve had a little bit of a dip but all teams do.

“It was important they responded the right way – getting the three points. As McKenna said, it wasn’t the most fluent of displays. They won, which was the most important thing. It sets them up nicely next week for their game at Leicester.”

The “blip” that Ipswich have suffered is four draws and a win from their last five games – when in fact they have only lost THREE games all season, which is the least of any club in the Championship.

Miller had two spells at the club – 2001 to 2005 and 2007 to 2009 – and he believes it is because McKenna has built a team that is now a well-oiled machine after two years working with the Northern Irishman.

He said: “Since he has come in, he has got them up and they’ve kicked on this season and he’s really good.

“When you see them press as a team, they all just seem to be together. The connection between the team as the builds up play from the back. Everyone knows their roles, they play through the thirds, the midfield links up well with the defenders and build up with the forwards – and they just have a great understanding of what they’re doing and how they play the game.

“It’s remarkable. He has put his own stamp on things. The way they play football, yes it’s a little risky but you can see the work he puts into them.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the lads and they say training with him is excellent – his attention to detail. You could see that on the pitch. You only have to look at their performances and where they are in the table.”

But while Ipswich are looking good for a tilt at winning promotion to the Premier League, Miller does not believe the same can be said about his other former club, Sunderland.

The 45-year-old played two seasons at the club he has supported since a boy between 2005 and 2007 – clocking 29 Prem appearances.

And he said: “It was sad to see Tony Mowbray replaced as manager because I thought he was doing a great job – but nothing surprises you in football. The powers that be made a decision and brought in Michael Beale. He has a tough job. He has a load of young players. He’s a fantastic coach and will try to get the best out of them.

“They definitely need a good centre forward. They have been saying that since Ross Stewart got injured last season and he was sold to Southampton in the summer.

“The team needs a target man and a No9. They’ve tried with Jobe Bellingham up there, Nazariy Rusyn and some other young lads.

“Are they ready? I don’t think so.

“They need a proven goalscorer because that is what they’re missing.

“Right now, I think they’re a bit short of making the top six – but if they get a striker, it changes everything. That’s how important it is to get a target man in – a No9.”

Asked what his impressions are of former Rangers and QPR boss Beale, Miller said: “It’s early days. It’s going to take a little while to get his ideas across to the players. He will want to bring one or two in this month but whether he will be allowed to do that I don’t know but you must give him time.

“He’s finding his feet and has had a few wins and defeats so time is what’s needed.”