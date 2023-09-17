Here is the information needed about the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12 release date and time. This is when the new Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for those located in the US (ET, CT, and PT) time zones.

When is the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12 release date and time?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12’s release date in the U.S. is Sunday, September 24.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available to watch 30 minutes after its release in Japan.

The season 2 episode 12 release date in the United States is:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Meanwhile, the episode will be out in Japan on Monday, September 25, at 12:00 a.m. JST.

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

The twelfth episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

About Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is a light novel series by Rifujin na Magonote. Shirotaka handles the illustration of the series. Mushoku Tensei was first published in Shosetsuka ni Naro from November 2012 to April 2015. Media Factory began publishing the fantasy series in MF Books in January 2014. There is also a manga adaptation where Yuka Fujikawa does the illustration. Media Factory serializes this manga under Monthly Comic Flapper. Seven Seas Entertainment handles the English and North American publication of the series.

Studio Bind produces the anime adaptation of Mushoku Tensei. The first season aired in January 2021, while the second season premiered in July 2023.

The synopsis from Crunchyroll reads:

“Rudeus heads north with new friends and powers in search of adventure and those he once knew.”