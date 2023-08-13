Here is the must-know information about the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 release date and time. This is when the new Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode will be available to watch on Crunchyroll for those in the US (ET, CT, and PT) time zones.

When is the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 release date and time?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7’s release date in the US is Sunday, August 20.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out 30 minutes after it airs in Japan.

The season 2 episode 7 release time is:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

The episode will be airing in Japan on Monday, August 21, at 12:00 a.m. JST.

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

The seventh episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

About Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is a light novel series by Rifujin na Magonote. Shirotaka illustrates the series. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation was initially published in November 2012 to April 2015 in Shosetsuka ni Naro. Media Factory started publishing the series in January 2014 in MF Books. Yuka Fujikawa also illustrates a manga adaptation that is serialized in Media Factory’s Monthly Comic Flapper. Meanwhile, Seven Seas Entertainment does the English and North American release of the series.

Studio Bind is in charge of the anime adaptation. The first season of the anime adaptation aired in January 2012. The second season aired in July 2023.

The official synopsis from Crunchyroll states:

“Rudeus heads north with new friends and powers in search of adventure and those he once knew.”