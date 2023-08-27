Here is the must-know information about the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 release date and time. This is when the new Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode will be available to watch on Crunchyroll for those in the US (ET, CT, and PT) time zones.

When is the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 release date and time?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9’s release date in the US is Sunday, September 3.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available to watch 30 minutes after it airs in Japan.

The season 2 episode 9 release time is:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

The episode will be airing in Japan on Monday, September 4, at 12:00 a.m. JST.

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

The ninth episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

About Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is a light novel series created by Rifujin na Magonote. Shirotaka is in charge of the illustration of the series. The fantasy series was initially published from November 2012 to April 2015 in Shosetsuka ni Naro. Additionally, Media Factory started publishing Mushoku Tensei in January 2014 in MF Books. There is also a manga adaptation where Yuka Fujikawa does the illustrations. Media Factory serializes the manga in Monthly Comic Flapper. Meanwhile, Seven Seas Entertainment does the North American and English release of the series.

Studio Bind is behind the anime adaptation of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. The first season of the anime premiered in January 2021. The second season followed in July 2023.

The official synopsis from Crunchyroll states:

“Rudeus heads north with new friends and powers in search of adventure and those he once knew.”