



President Joe Biden on Thursday gave Donald Trump the business for his poor jobs record and debuted a new nickname for the occasion: “Donald Hoover Trump.” (Watch the video below.)

Biden was touting his so-called Bidenomics at a community college in Maryland when he noted that Trump was one of two presidents who left office with fewer jobs in the US than when they began.

“One was President Hoover, and the other was Donald Hoover Trump,” Biden said to laughter. “My predecessor promised to be the greatest job president in history. Well, it didn’t really work out that way. He lost 2 million jobs over the course of his presidency.”

According to Fortune in January 2021, Trump would “become the first post–World War II president to see employment fall during his presidency. It last occurred when Herbert Hoover left office in 1933 amid the early years of the Great Depression.”

Biden, whose rhetorical clapbacks against conservatives have helped propel a tongue-in-cheek meme known as “Dark Brandon,” previously mentioned Trump’s historically bad employment deficit in a Labor Day speech.

As for the name-calling, it isn’t likely to ease as the incumbent and the Republican front-runner campaign for a potential 2024 rematch.





