Joe Budden has admitted that whatever Drake is cooking up has left him “scared shitless” of his new album For All the Dogs.

On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the New Jersey native was in the midst of sharing his thoughts on Travis Scott’s new album Utopia when he took a moment to shout out Drizzy’s recent On the Radar freestyle with Central Cee, where he compared himself to Jesus and Julius Ceaser.

“That Central Cee freestyle has frightened me and scared the living shit out of me,” Budden said. “That freestyle scared the living shit out of me as to what to expect from Drake’s next project.”

Joe Budden went on to say he that doesn’t want Drake’s next effort to include any of the “Calypso” vibes of Honestly, Nevermind, the house-influenced record he dropped last June, but he does want to see him drop a full rap album.

“I don’t wanna hear none of that Calypso rapping shit,” Budden continued. “No disrespect, I know Central Cee is him over there [in the U.K.], and he smoked that. They both killed it. I don’t wanna hear none of that shit on the next Drake project; I wanna hear this.”

Elsewhere during the episode, Budden shared his thoughts on Drake’s lyrical shots at Pusha T and Pharrell on Travis Scott’s Utopia track “Meltdown.”

“I had a thought when it was released that he purchased all that Pharrell jewelry,” he said. “But I didn’t wanna share it in fear of sounding like the nutcase again, but that was weird to me … because of his beef with Push. So I don’t think you’re just buying Pharrell’s jewelry and putting it on because it was so iconic, I never felt like that.”

He added while laughing: “Titled the shit ‘Meltdown?’ I bought your shit, I melted it down, and then go to Starlets? You can’t even hit him no more. You can’t even do nothing to him no more. He beat the video game.”

Budden concluded that while he didn’t want to “dick ride,” he sees Drizzy’s menacing verse on “Meltdown” as his “championship parade.”

The former Slaughterhouse MC’s fear of Drake’s new album was likely heightened after the 6 God’s show at Madison Square Garden on July 25, where he told the sold-out crowd that his new album For All the Dogs will be dropping “in two weeks or some shit.”

The OVO Sound hitmaker first announced the project in June in conjunction with his debut poetry collection, Titles Ruin Everything.

During the opening night of his ongoing It’s All a Blur Tour in Chicago a few weeks later, he shed a bit of light on what fans can expect from the record, promising the return of “the old Drake.”

“I look around at all these faces. I know it’s summertime, I gotta give you shit!” he said to a roar from the crowd. “I don’t know about these guys that go away for three, four, five years and wanna chill out and all that shit. That’s not me.

“With that being said, I got an album coming out soon for y’all. It’s called For All the Dogs. I always hear people talking about, ‘Damn, we miss that old Drake.’”

He continued: “I understand what you mean. You need more music so that you can, you know, feel good about your new lover, shit on your exes, get fly, get drunk, show love to your family, show love to your friends.”

If it does indeed arrive in August, For All the Dogs will serve as Drake’s fourth full-length release in a two-year span following 2021’s Certified Lover Boy and last year’s Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss with 21 Savage.