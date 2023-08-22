Joe Budden has squashed his beef with fellow podcasters Gillie Da Kid and Wallo while also calling them out for taking subliminal shots at him during their chat with the Breakfast Club a few months ago.

When Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy appeared on Million Dollaz Worth of Game in late April, they discussed the hosts being ranked fourth on Complex’s Hip Hop Media Power Ranking. It was here that Gillie and Wallo poked fun at No. 1 Budden for not having any ads on his videos but instead plugging his sponsors conversationally.

In a new episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game that was posted on Sunday (August 20), the former Slaughterhouse MC was upfront in conveying that he was upset with the duo for taking a jab at him.

“I didn’t like that conversation ya’ll had up here,” he said before revealing that he was close to settling the matter with them face-to-face. “I almost drove up here.”

On Wednesday (August 16), Million Dollaz Worth of Game shared a video on YouTube showing Budden pulling up to Gillie’s home to film an episode of his and Wallo’s aforementioned podcast.

“Look at this n-gga. Old n-gga rolled an hour and a half, gotta put his shoes the fuck back on,” Gillie joked while standing on his porch as The Joe Budden Podcast host got out of his car. “We don’t wanna hear none of that proper talking shit, you on n-gga time.”

related news Joe Budden Clowns Gillie Da Kid & Wallo For Sharing Hotel Room June 5, 2023

“I ran a little late,” Budden said with a smile as he approached the duo, hugging and dapping them up.

Wallo then joined in on the banter, saying: “This is what you look like when you’re two rappers and it’s over. We celebrating the 50th year of Hip Hop, these is two ancient dinosaurs of Hip Hop. This n-gga made $3,700 his whole rap career. Joe probably made about $77,000.”

“It fucked me up too,” Budden replied, before telling Wallo: “Get your YouTube hype shit the fuck outta here.”

The video then cut to a brief clip of the trio sharing a laugh while recording the podcast. The roasting session continued after filming as Gillie Da Kid flamed Joe Budden’s outfit.

“That n-gga wear Off-Whites with no socks,” he said as Wallo panned his camera down to show Budden’s sock-less footwear. “Like he got air conditioning in his sneakers.”