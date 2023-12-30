Joe Budden and Dr. Umar’s interview has received praise from an unlikely source after making waves across the internet.

On Wednesday (December 27), controversial social media personality Andrew Tate took to X (formerly Twitter) to lend his stamp of approval to Dr. Umar Johnson for protecting the Black community.

“I dont care if you agree with him or not Dr Umar is ride or die for his people and I respect that,” Tate wrote.

The tweet was quickly met with replies pushing viewpoints from the other side while disparaging Dr. Umar’s views.

“I do not respect him or his opinion,” one person wrote while another said. “No he isn’t. He’s a conman.”

Find Tate’s post below.

Eminem G.O.A.T. declaration is “White supremacy” & “insult” to Black people, says Dr. Umarhttps://t.co/52WCdDrY0Tpic.twitter.com/5Qq5RUY8Mq — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 26, 2023

Dr. Umar caused a stir on social media with plenty of divisive takes throughout his appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast.

One, in particular, called out those declaring Eminem as a rap GOAT, saying that doing so was an insult to Black people and a sign of “white supremacy.”

“This is going to my African fundamentalism,” he prefaced his tirade. “No non-African can ever be the best of anything African. It is an insult to the ancestors, it is an insult to the race and it is an insult to every Black person. “We gotta stop naming non-African people as being the best of any aspect of our cultural power because it is an insult … I can acknowledge Eminem’s talent. But for you to put him at the top, that’s white supremacy.” related news Dr. Umar Doubles Down On Controversial Eminem Comments: ‘Haven’t They Stolen Enough?’ December 28, 2023 The 49-year-old also made sure to namedrop some examples of “non-Africans” who have made a name for themselves in the culture he insists must remain within the control of one ethnicity. “I don’t see Eminem building no schools and hospitals,” Umar said. “I don’t see DJ Khaled building no schools and hospitals. I don’t see DJ Vlad building no damn [inaudible] and supermarkets.”

Dr. Umar was also on the receiving end of a ton of backlash after blasting Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, for allegedly not using money to support the Black community.

“Vanessa inherited his wealth and guess what? Is Vanessa Bryant using any of that Black man’s money to do any good in the Black community? Absofuckinlutely not,” he said.

Plenty of fans came to Vanessa’s defense about what she’s done in the two years since the basketball icon’s passing. One person pointed to a basketball court she renovated in Kobe’s honor in North Philly.

Former NBA star Jamal Crawford chimed in: “Umar is tripping. VB does more for this and future generations than most.”