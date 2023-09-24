Joe Budden has received a vicious tongue-lashing from Tasha K after he apparently decided to shelve the interview they did together out of respect for Cardi B.

The outspoken media personality jumped on Instagram Live on Saturday (September 23) to share her brutally honest feelings about Budden, who she dismissed as “all bark, but no bite.”

Tasha K began by saying she wanted to be interviewed by the former Slaughterhouse during the promo run for her upcoming comedy show to support Black media — specifically, a platform that is “not afraid to allow the truth to come out, but still remain objective.”

The pair apparently sat down for a lengthy tell-all interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, during which she “bodied” the New Jersey native and his co-hosts, but she claimed Budden has since opted against releasing it.

“I now understand why nobody fucks with Joe,” Tasha K said. “Joe is all bark, but no bite. You said you was going to do this, but then when I hear, ‘Oh, he’s gotta comb through the interview, he’s gotta make sure this and make sure that.’ I bodied each and every one of those Black men to the point that all of them said after they were done, ‘We’re winos.’”

She continued: “I sat outside and I had a conversation with this Black man. I said, ‘You know what’s sad? Is that we cannot as Black media stick together for the betterment of the people.’ And he was like, ‘Black media will never do it.’ And now, he’s literally owning up to his own words.”

The Unwine with Tasha K star continued tearing into Joe Budden by saying his judgement is being clouded by “BBLs,” referencing Cardi’s cosmetically-enhanced buttocks, and bringing up his past domestic violence allegations.

“I honestly regret sitting down with him and giving him that one interview that would shake social media so bad that it shook his fake ass… in that lace shirt with his belly sitting over his dick that he did exactly what the BBL told him to do, because just like every other weak-ass Black man they choose ass over bills,” she vented.

Cardi B sued Tasha K back in 2019 for what she believed was a malicious smear campaign involving several false statements about her, including accusing her of having herpes, using a beer bottle as a sex toy when she was an exotic dancer, working as a prostitute and abusing cocaine.

Bardi was awarded more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees when a jury sided with her last January. Per her Chapter 11 filing, though, Tasha lists having only $95 in her Chase Bank account

Tasha is currently requesting that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper consider a more reasonable payment arrangement while her bankruptcy proceedings roll on.

As for Cardi B and Joe Budden, their spat began earlier this month when the latter trashed her new single “Bongos” by saying it sounded “contrived” and like a “science project” cooked up by “AI.”

related news Joe Budden Believes Hip Hop’s Future Is ‘Dark’: ‘We Need A Meeting’ September 21, 2023

Shortly after that, Cardi issued a response to Budden on Instagram Live and claimed that his gripes with her go beyond just music.

Then, earlier this week, the podcaster expressed remorse for his comments about the song and said butting heads with the Bronx bombshell “hurts my heart.”

“I don’t click on things when they can hurt me emotionally,” he said on The Joe Budden Podcast. “Cardi is my girl, so when the headlines is, ‘Cardi B Tears Into Joe Budden’ — come on, man. That hurts. That hurts my heart.

“And I wouldn’t have been saying that directly to Cardi because I fuck with Cardi. I was talking to a few of you other people, but now I have to address the Cardi shit.”

Budden also addressed his since-canceled interview Tasha K during the episode, saying: “I owe Cardi [B] an apology, and I shouldn’t release the interview. We did it, we got to it, and I’m wrong.”