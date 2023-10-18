Joe Budden has let it be known that he’s not worried about JR Writer who said he’d handle business against the retired rapper in a battle.

The beef between both artists began when the rapper-turned-podcaster made disparaging comments toward JR Writer on episode 666 of TheJoe Budden Podcast.

Joe’s comments were made during the show’s ‘Sleeper Picks’ segment when QueenzFlip played JR Writer’s verse on a track titled “Presidential” from his 2018 collaborative album The Upstage, alongside Hell Rell and 40 Cal.

“Yo, get this shit the fuck out of here,” Budden said. “It’s over yo. It’s over. Don’t disrespect the airways with n-ggas that’s not ready yet. Come on yo. JR Writer gotta stop. He has to stop that.”

He continued: “‘Got the game in a yolk, gotta taste for omelettes,’ stop yo. Stop it. He did that at least seven times in that quick little verse.”

After catching wind of Joe’s comments, the former Diplomats affiliate responded in a since-deleted Instagram Story, saying that he reigns supreme over him from a musical perspective.

“Joe Budden has never been a better Rapper than me in his life,” JR Writer began. “His music run wasn’t better..His group run wasn’t better..His freestyle wasn’t better. And I rap better than he has ever rapped RIGHT NOW! Stop speaking on me.”

JR Writer then went on a tirade against Joe Budden on X (formally Twitter) and said that he would take care of business against him in a rap battle. “Since you keep speaking on me.. let’s jump in the ring so I can smoke the shxt out you bozo @joebudden,” he said. “If not, shut ya hating ass up! Lol..”

Joe Budden simply responded back, saying, “Now JR……. You don’t even believe what you’re typing to me lol.”

JR Writer isn’t the only person that Joe has been entangled in a music discrepancy with as of late.

Joe recently added more fuel to his feud with Drake by reading aloud DMs that the 6 God sent him after he criticized his new album For All the Dogs.

On a previous episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the rapper-turned-podcaster publicized a series of fiery message that Drizzy sent him in the wake of his harsh analysis of his music.

Budden began by reading out Drake’s lengthy Instagram comment in which he fired back at the former Slaughterhouse MC for having “failed at music” and being the “poster child of frustration and surrendering.”

Budden then revealed that Drake had sent him a “55-second voice note,” which after initially admitting he didn’t listen to, he read out.

“Take a chill pill, Anthony,” the Toronto superstar allegedly messaged him. “Have a drink. Throw on some instrumentals. Maybe write one of those, ‘Fellas, do your thing, lemme do my thing’ joints for old time’s sake. A little radio play would do you some good, papa.”

Joe Budden replied to Drake’s DMs by writing: “I’m not sure why you went crazy like that. I like the album. This ain’t 2016, I got no beef. Get your shit off, though. As a matter of fact, nobody’s happier for you than me.”

After reading the messages, Joe Budden said he’s tired of people thinking he’s a Drake “hater,” while his co-hosts confirmed that he’s shown plenty of love to the OVO hitmaker over the years.