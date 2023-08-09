Joe Budden got into a heated argument with his podcast co-host Ish over an alleged man code violation that turned into a lengthy back-and-forth.

During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Ish (real name Antwan Marby) called out the former Slaughterhouse rapper for linking up with his longtime ex-girlfriend, despite previously saying that former partners of his friends are off-limits.

“Any girl, I don’t give a fuck who she is, if I used to date her before, she could’ve been my girlfriend, n-gga, if she wanna give you some box, that’s her box to give,” Ish said. “I can’t police that box.”

Joe Budden replied: “Stop it, you better stop it. ‘Cause I’ll get that bazooka right out that closet. ‘Cause if that was the case then why would you ever be questioning me about why your ex was at my house?”

Budden went on to claim that Ish was “looking stupid” and out of breath based on his reaction to the situation.

“Now you flustered looking stupid,” he said. “It’s a dialogue. So your ex is at somebody’s house, it’s her pussy. Why you cursing and screaming? I’m your friend. I love you. I did not do that to you because I love you. Now, I can’t talk over you. Catch your breath.”

Ish then brought up comments Joe Budden previously made on the podcast and called him out for being a hypocrite.

“We had a conversation on what I would and wouldn’t do,” he said. “Joe said, ‘I would never do X, Y and Z.’ I started laughing. It was on the podcast. So Joe like, ‘What’s so funny?’ I’m saying, ‘Yo, you would do that.’ He said, ‘No, I wouldn’t.’ I said, ‘Yes, you would.’ You had my ex in your house filling her up with hookah.

“You said, ‘I wouldn’t entertain a n-gga’s ex.’ You not moving the goalposts today and we’re not getting into a screaming match. You all were here. Joe said, ‘I wouldn’t even talk to my man’s exes.’ I’m saying you lying because you have talked to my exes before.

“I didn’t say I gave a fuck, I was pointing out that you did it. That you were in your house with my ex-bitch of nine years smoking hookah. So you sitting here lying. I didn’t say I mind ’cause again, if she don’t mind, who the fuck am I to mind? She told me, ‘I never approached him.’ I ain’t give a fuck.”

Joe Budden claimed Ish was being “mad disrespectful” and clarified his stance on friends’ exes.

“Your girl of nine years never told you why she was there, and then you start questioning your man on a podcast and you’re mad respectful years later?” he said. “This is a dialogue.

“Maybe he misunderstood me. What I said here, which is I wouldn’t fuck one of y’all exes, I wouldn’t try to fuck one of y’all exes, that’s the same thing I’m saying now. Joe Budden would not entertain and would feel uncomfortable conducting conversation with any of y’all exes.

“So if a conversation happened with one of y’all exes, there had to be a way that she finagled that to happen, right? And if she finagled that to happen, she probably was trying to finagle something else, right? Girlfriend of nine years.”

He added: “She managed to tell you none of anything, so Joe is very consistent in what he’s saying.”