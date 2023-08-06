Joe Rogan became a victim of a death hoax on social media. In reality, the star is not dead. He is alive and well in 2023.

Social media has become one of the primary sources for people to find trending and breaking news. Amid this, it has become easier to share fake news. Due to this, in the past, celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Tom Holland, Dwayne Johnson, and many more have been a victim of death hoaxes. The latest one to be added to the list was Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan is not dead

The news about Joe being dead started spreading on social media when fans came across people commenting the same on Twitter.

One user wrote: “RIP Joe Rogan. Dead at 55. Gone way too soon.” Another added: “RIP Joe Rogan.” Some even questioned the same on Facebook as a comment read: “Did I just see that Joe Rogan has died in a car accident???”

In reality, the star is alive and well in 2023. These comments happen to be a hoax and nothing more than that.

What is the star up to these days?

Joe was recently seen promoting the Jake Paul VS Nate Diaz match. At the same time, the star noted that he would be at the Comedy Mothership on Wednesday and Thursday in Texas.

Fans who wish to see the star can purchase the tickets from the website.

The event is titled ‘Joe Rogan and Friends.’ As of now, it is unclear who else will be presenting.

How to report posts on social media

Social media often has fake news sweeping in, much like the death hoax news. We urge users to report any posts that are spreading misinformation by following the steps mentioned below:

If you wish to do it on Twitter, follow the steps below:

Navigate to the Tweet you’d like to report. Tap the icon located at the top of the Tweet. Select Report Tweet.

To report on Facebook, do the following:

Go to the post you want to report. Tap in the top right of the post. Tap Find Support or Report Post. To give feedback, tap the option that best describes how this post goes against Community Standards. Tap Next. Click submit

To report on Instagram, follow these steps:

Click on the three dots on the top right of the post Select Report

To report on TikTok, follow the steps below: