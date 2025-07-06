



Former “Fear Factor” host and current podcast superstar Joe Rogan has played a far bigger role in shaping the politics of this country than many people might imagine a stand-up comedian and UFC commentator would.

Joe Rogan famously interviewed President Trump on The Joe Rogan Experience in the lead-up to the 2024 election before endorsing #47, in large part because he said Elon Musk made such a convincing case for him.

Going MAGA was a big shift for Rogan, who had endorsed Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders in the 2020 primaries.

Now it appears that Rogan may be suffering some buyer’s remorse, as he’s made comments in recent weeks suggesting he’s not on board with some of President Trump’s actions regarding deportations.

It remains to be seen whether Rogan continues to support MAGA candidates or if liberals can bring him back into the fold. Many on the left have actually suggested a liberal Joe Rogan could be part of the key to winning back the support of men and restoring the Democrats to power.

In the meantime, however, Rogan continues to share his opinion on key political issues. In a conversation with Roman Yampolskiy in Episode #2345 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan had an unconventional suggestion for how to fix America, or at least how to fix the country’s troubled politics.

Joe Rogan offers an interesting take on elected officials. Image source: NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Here’s what Rogan thinks should happen to fix America

Rogan offered his suggestion on how to solve America’s political issues as part of a conversation on whether lawmakers should be using tax dollars to support research into anti-aging technologies and initiatives.

His guest suggested that we keep electing older people to Congress to send the message that anti-aging is something to invest in, but politicians don’t take the bait.

Rogan’s reply, however, made clear that the podcaster is not comfortable with Congress doing anything at all.

“The problem is the type of people that want to be politicians,” Rogan said. “That is not the type of people that you really want running anything.”

Of course, we do need someone to make laws, so that’s where Rogan’s solution comes in. Rogan made a blunt two-word suggestion that he believes would be a far better way to select the country’s leaders: “involuntary politicians.”

Rogan believes involuntary positions are a better solution for positive change

Rogan, in his conversation with Yampolskiy, said the very fact that current leaders wanted to take on their roles makes them ill-suited for the positions.

Instead, Rogan believes that highly intelligent but benevolent people should be drafted into service as lawmakers, instead of those who choose to run for office.

“Involuntary,” he reiterated. “Instead of voluntary politicians, because then you’re only going to get sociopaths.”

Of course, this idea would be difficult or impossible to put into practice, because the Constitution is set up for politicians to be elected, rather than drafted, and no one can be made to serve in political office.

There would also likely be substantial disagreement on who would be an appropriate “benevolent, intelligent” person to hold office.

Still, Rogan’s suggestion here taps into the widespread distrust so many people have for traditional politicians.

The reality is that the Congressional approval rating has hovered under 30% for decades, with very limited exceptions. Many Americans simply feel their economic concerns are not being heard.

Following Rogan’s advice and bringing in political “outsiders,” especially those who don’t want the power, is a suggestion many are likely to applaud, even if impractical.

