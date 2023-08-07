The hugely popular podcast host Joe Rogan has declared that the former President Donald Trump cannot be beat in the Republican presidential primary race.

Rogan Says Trump Can’t Be Beat

“No one is going to run against Trump on the Republican side and win because you are not going to get the Trump supporters. They are all in on Trump. Unless he has a stroke. Unless something horrible happens,” Rogan said while interviewing guest Patrick Bet-David on his podcast, according to Daily Mail.

Rogan went on to describe Trump as an “effective” president who he would love to personally interview about the “deep state.” He then pointed out that others have adopted various Trump policies, such as building walls.

“People liked the ideas he was putting forward… everybody thinks there needs to be a wall. Even the Mayor of New York City is now calling to stop immigration into his city,” Rogan said. “This is a guy who called for it to be a sanctuary city.”

“When you look at the Russia collusion,” he continued. “When you look at the Steele dossier. When you look at all the bulls**t, they tried to throw at him that we now know is bullshit. Not just bullshit, but coordinated bulls**t. When you look at the fact that they suppressed this Hunter Biden laptop story.”

“And 51 intelligence agency representatives signed off on that to say that this is Russian disinformation, which we know they know is not true,” Rogan added. “That’s scary. Because now you have the intelligence agencies colluding to keep a guy from being president, who was president during a time when the country was thriving economically.”

Rogan Wants Trump To Be On His Podcast

Though Rogan has said for years that he would not ever have Trump on his podcast, he indicated in this interview that he’s changed his tune about this.

“I would like to know what is it like when you actually get into office?” he explained. “I would like to know things like what is it like versus perception? What is it actually like when you get in that building? What are you greeted with? When do you know that people are f***ing with you.”

Rogan also slammed President Joe Biden during this podcast episode, describing him as a “goof.”

“There is so much evidence that he is corrupt,” he said.

Trump Stays Strong After Third Indictment

This came after Trump was indicted for a third time, but the former president has said that these charges actually help his chances in the 2024 election.

“Any time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls,” Trump said while speaking at a Republican Party dinner in Alabama on Friday night. “We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment, and this election is closed out. Nobody has even a chance.”

“I will totally obliterate the deep state,” he later added, according to USA Today.

Last week, a New York Times/Siena College poll found that Trump has a massive 54%-17% lead over his nearest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

In the end, Rogan may be right that there is nobody in the GOP that can beat Trump in 2024!