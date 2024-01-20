





Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid must have been watching Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards on Thursday night.

Less than 24 hours after Edwards threw down an incredible off-the-backboard dunk, Embiid followed suit with one of his own.

Late in the second quarter of the 76ers’ matchup against the Orlando Magic, Embiid picked up his dribble at the free-throw line. Instead of passing to a teammate or taking a shot, Embiid hurled the basketball at the backboard, caught it in mid-air and slammed it home.

JOEL HANS EMBIID WITH THE SELF ALLEY-OOP ‼ pic.twitter.com/TvAUme6eY6 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 20, 2024

Edwards set the dunk template Thursday during the Timberwolves’ 118–103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 22-year-old star found himself guarded at the free-throw line, tossed the basketball at the glass and threw down a thunderous two-handed slam—nearly identical to Embiid’s one night later.

ANTHONY EDWARDS ARE YOU KIDDING 😳 ⭐️ » https://t.co/adpbBYDQ4T pic.twitter.com/Slhm57U20Y — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 19, 2024

“That was crazy, man,” Edwards said Thursday night. “That was probably the best dunk of my career.”

