Joey Bada$$ has announced that he’s launched a new mentorship program called Impact MENTorship, which aims to provide free mentorships for Black men in the United States and Puerto Rico.

According to the organization’s official website, the program is open to all Black men ages 18 and older. The mentees receive both career guidance and personal guidance, and applications to be selected as a mentee will open on October 15.

The “Eulogy” rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 10) to make the announcement.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ve been silently working on a free mentorship program for men of color in the US & Puerto Rico called @impactmentorship. Inspired by my friend @sophchangnyc & @unlockherpotential,” he wrote in the caption. “I recruited an impressive network of incredible mentors in the areas of ART, CULINARY, FASHION, FILM/TV, MEDIA MUSIC, and SPORTS.”

He continued: “Starting with myself, I will be announcing new mentors everyday until applications open on the 15th.”

So far, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, fashion designer Tremaine Emory, and 19 Keys have all been announced as mentors in the program.

Musically, back in April, Joey Bada$$ dropped the official video for his newest single, “Fallin,” and the Brooklyn native proved sky’s the limit when it comes to his talent.

The Oscar winner took a sexier approach to his musical style, opening up the track with a head-nodding bass line complemented by silk-smooth drums before Joey flexes his vocal range with echoing melodies.

He further explored the trials and tribulations of falling in love — or getting busy between the sheets — with such lyrics as: “It was lovе at the first time you let me hit it raw/ If I shine, then we both shine, but let you shine more/ Go above, beyond for her, my machete mi amore/ Fuck who you was with before.”

Last July, Joey Bada$$ dropped his super successful third studio album, 2000, which was a follow-up to the equally super-smash hit 1999.

But fans who can’t get enough of the “Christ Conscious” rapper — especially as he rides the wave of his comeback — will be pleased to know that he’s “knee-deep” into his next album — even though there’s no official release date as of yet.