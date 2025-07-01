



The Fourth of July has become synonymous with Joey Chestnut for nearly two decades. With the exception of the 2024 event, the competitive eater has taken part in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest every year since 2007. He has won the competition 16 times, most recently in 2023. In 2025, Chestnut will return to the stage in an effort to reclaim his title.

But his eating expertise exceeds just hot dogs. Chestnut holds over 50 world records, ranging in monumental munchies from bologna to cheesesteak egg rolls.