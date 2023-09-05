We explore Joey King and Steven Piet’s net worth in 2023 as the couple reportedly tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Spain.

Joey King and Steven Piet dated for four years before getting hitched. The couple flaunted their love for each other on social media throughout their relationship but remained tight-lipped about their nuptials. Earlier this summer, the Bullet Train actress took a trip to California’s Napa Valley with family and close friends to celebrate her bachelorette.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Joey King’s net worth in 2023 explored

Joey has an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2023, reports the Celebrity Net Worth.

The 24-year-old began her career very young by appearing as a child actor in commercials. Even though she has starred in several noteworthy series and films, it was her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on the Hulu series, The Act, that earned her the Emmys and the Golden Globes nominations. This is also where she met her future husband Steven.

One of her early television roles was in two episodes of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody on Disney in 2006, followed by her first film, Reign Over Me in 2007.

She boasts appearances alongside several big names in the industry including Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Emma Stone, and many others.

Her most notable film appearances include Crazy Stupid Love, The Dark Knight Rises, The Conjuring, Bullet Train, and more.

Steven Piet has amassed an impressive net worth

Joey’s husband, Steven, boasts a net worth of $16 million, according to Popular Networth. He is a director and producer best known for creating episodes for series including Channel Zero, Briarpatch, and The Act.

Originally from Chicago, Steven studied film at the Savannah College of Art and Design. He returned to his home city to practice what he had learned before heading to Hollywood to establish his career.

He and Joey, first met while filming for The Act for Hulu in 2019. Speaking about working on the show that featured his now-wife, he shared in an interview: “As a director, you feel like you’re the emotional litmus test for the show. And when it works so well, it’s just so exciting to be there at that moment.”

Couple had an intimate wedding in Spain

Just Jared was the first to report about Joey and Steven’s intimate wedding in Spain. The couple reportedly tied the knot on the island of Mallorca, a source told the outlet.

They are yet to make their marriage official as neither of them has posted any update on social media or issued a statement.

Joey and Steven got engaged in February 2022 after almost three years of dating. She shared the sweet news along with a carousel showing adorable pictures of them together and captioned it:

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

“The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it,” she wrote further.