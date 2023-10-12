John Carpenter said he is still surprised that he watched the Barbie movie this summer.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published online Tuesday, the writer-director-composer was asked if he ever goes to a theater to watch a movie. He explained that he hadn’t “been to a movie in a while” but that he watches them at his house, including the highest-grossing movie of the year, Barbie.

“I can’t believe I watched Barbie,” Carpenter said. “It’s just not my generation. I had nothing to do with Barbie dolls. I didn’t know who Allan was. I mean, I can sum it up. She says, ‘I don’t have a vagina,’ and then at the end, ‘I’m going to go to a gynecologist!’ That’s the movie to me.”

The Halloween director also noted that some parts of Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking film went “right over my head.”

“I mean, there’s a patriarchy business in there, but I missed that whole thing,” he told the outlet.

But, in all, Carpenter thought Margot Robbie’s performance was “fabulous” in the movie.

Barbie ended up being a massive success this summer, breaking several records, including becoming the highest-grossing film ever by a female director. It has also earned over $1.4 billion at the global box office, making it the biggest Warner Bros. movie ever in North America.

Along with Robbie, the film also stars Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey and Kingsley Ben-Adir.