John Cena and Alison Brie get caught in the middle of political unrest in the first trailer for the forthcoming action-comedy movie Freelance.

The Relativity Media film from director Pierre Morel (Taken) hits theaters Oct. 6. It centers on a Special Forces operator (Cena) resurfacing from retirement to escort a journalist (Alison Brie) to interview the dictator of a foreign country, which is embroiled in a dangerous coup that begins shortly after their arrival.

During the trailer, Brie tells Cena, “I’m with the president of a country in the middle of a coup. This is the scoop of a lifetime.” He bluntly responds, “You gotta be alive to have the scoop of a lifetime.”

Later, after they find themselves fleeing from peril, Cena asks, “Are you still excited to cover a coup?” Brie understatedly replies, “Less and less, honestly.”

Morel directs from a script by Jacob Lentz (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), and the supporting cast includes Juan Pablo Raba, Alice Eve, Marton Csokas and Christian Slater. Executive producers are Michael Arrieta, Danny Chan, Court Coursey, Marc Danon, Jaime Hernandez, Walter Josten, Lex Miron and David Robbins.

This continues to be a busy summer for Cena. After appearing in the smash hit Barbie and voicing Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, he stars in Vacation Friends 2, which debuts Aug. 25 on Hulu. Brie co-wrote and starred in Somebody I Used to Know, the Prime Video rom-com that launched in February.

Both performers have a connection to wrestling, as Cena rose to fame with the WWE, while Brie earned two Golden Globe nominations for her lead role on Netflix’s GLOW.