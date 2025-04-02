John Cena recalls skin care neglect

Pro-wrestling fans across the world were taken aback by WWE star John Cena’s recent revelation that he was diagnosed with skin cancer twice in the past. He opened up about his twin cancer diagnosis as he attempted to highlight the importance of wearing sunscreen. Cena, who is now the face of a promotional campaign launched by a renowned skincare brand, reflected on his indifferent attitude towards skin care needs during the early years of his life.

In a recent interview, he said he “never” used sunscreen while growing up in Massachusetts in the 1970s and ’80s. He continued to neglect the need to put on sunscreen even when he moved to Florida in later years. “I was stubborn. I didn’t want to have a routine and I also thought the problem would never reach me. And it’s one of those things where I had a ton of exposure with minimal protection and it caught up with me,” Cena told People.

Also Read : Tony’s Chocolonely recalls chocolate bars over risk of small stones; here’s all you need to know

Two Cancerous Spots Removed A Year Apart: John Cena

He recalled that a routine dermatology check-up led to the removal of a cancerous spot from his right pec. The WWE icon claimed that a second such cancerous spot was removed from his right shoulder just a year later. He also expressed appreciation for his dermatologist who, he said, helped him cope with the devastating diagnosis.

John Cena says cancer spot scars still visible

Cena also asserted that such a diagnosis is highly dreadful as one doesn’t know “how bad it’s going to be”. According to NBC News, Cena said that the scars from the two operations are still visible and look like white polka dots, saying, “If you watch WWE, you’ll be able to see them.”

Live Events

Some main symptoms of Melanoma skin cancer

– The emergence of a new mole on the skin or a change in appearance of an existing mole.- Melanomas often present with an uneven shape. They are typically a mix of two or more colours.- Although melanomas can appear on any part of the body, they are more common in areas that are often exposed to the sun.

– Some less common types of melanoma can affect the soles of the feet, palms of the hands, the eyes, or genitals.

Also Read : 23XI star Bubba Wallace shares details about working relations with boss Michael Jordan



Symptom of non-Melanoma skin cancer

The main symptom of non-melanoma skin cancer is a growth or unusual patch on the skin, says the National Health Service of the UK.

FAQs



What areas of the body are more prone to melanoma skin cancer?

Parts of the body that are exposed to the sun more often are more prone to melanoma skin cancer.

What is one of the main signs of melanoma skin cancer?

One of the main signs of melanoma skin cancer is the emergence of a new mole on the skin. A change in appearance of an existing mole should also be a cause of concern.

