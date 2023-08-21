This weekend marked the 72nd birthday of Queen bassist John Deacon, who retired from the music business over 25 years ago.
His former bandmate, Roger Taylor, who is still performing in the group with Brian May and Adam Lambert, paid tribute to the legend on Instagram.
The Queen drummer posted a black and white photo of himself with Deacon and simply captioned it: “Happy Birthday John!!!”
Express.co.uk has previously spoken exclusively with Roger about when he last saw Deacon, who took Freddie Mercury’s death really hard.
The retired star as been living a quiet life in southwest London out of the spotlight.
Roger said: “No we don’t actually [stay in touch]. John has sort of consciously excluded himself from the world. He doesn’t like engaging in contact with anybody I think. I think he’s very fragile and we respect that.
“Although he’s still obviously our sort of business partner in a way; our silent business partner. He enjoys the financial rewards, but he really doesn’t want anything to do with the music industry anymore.”
Roger added: “I don’t think he feels he wants to handle it and all the stuff that goes with it. So no we don’t keep in touch actually.”
Roger shared that he remembers the last time he saw Deacon in person was in the bar at the We Will Rock You musical around 20 years ago.