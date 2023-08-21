This weekend marked the 72nd birthday of Queen bassist John Deacon, who retired from the music business over 25 years ago.

His former bandmate, Roger Taylor, who is still performing in the group with Brian May and Adam Lambert, paid tribute to the legend on Instagram.

The Queen drummer posted a black and white photo of himself with Deacon and simply captioned it: “Happy Birthday John!!!”

Express.co.uk has previously spoken exclusively with Roger about when he last saw Deacon, who took Freddie Mercury’s death really hard.

The retired star as been living a quiet life in southwest London out of the spotlight.