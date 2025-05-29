Donald Trump’s baseless claim of white genocide in South Africa not only misrepresents reality but also insults Africa’s painful history of colonization and apartheid. His remarks during a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa echo a long-standing tactic: using language to distort truth and prolong injustice. In contrast, Ramaphosa’s calm rebuttal was a powerful defense of memory and truth. From Ghana’s independence in 1957 to the 1976 Soweto uprising, African nations have stood in solidarity against racial oppression. Today, while apartheid has ended, its lingering effects persist in land ownership and racial divides. As African stories are passed down through generations, they become a shield against erasure, thereby reminding the world that pain and resilience are both real and enduring.

The Guardian